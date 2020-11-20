Nancy Pelosi lights Christmas Tree at the Capitol
Nancy Pelosi lights Christmas Tree at the Capitol
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi lit the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree Wednesday (December 2), a tradition that dates back more than 50 years.
