Nancy Pelosi lights Christmas Tree at the Capitol

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi lit the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree Wednesday (December 2), a tradition that dates back more than 50 years.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to resume their talks about COVID relief. Mnuchin spoke to reporters before..

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill [NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been embraced by the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Colette Luke has more.

After months of holding out for another $2 trillion dollar coronavirus stimulus package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is backing a smaller plan in an effort to..

The 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit after a ceremony on the West Front of Capitol Hill in Washington, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California..

The 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit after a ceremony on the West Front of Capitol Hill in...