Nancy Pelosi lights Christmas Tree at the Capitol

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi lit the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree Wednesday (December 2), a tradition that dates back more than 50 years.


