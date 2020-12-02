|
|
|
WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 02:12s - Published
WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy
WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79 after a battle with cancer
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Pat Patterson, a WWE Hall of Famer who is considered the first openly gay wrestler in the industry's...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •FOX Sports •ESPN
|
Saddened by the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Shane...
FOX Sports - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|