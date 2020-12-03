Organization holds vigil for victims of police violence

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

Location 37 years ago, today.

News 12's dorothy sherman was at that vigil.

She has more.

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "it was a vigil for lives lost due to police violence and specifically a life that was lost here at what is now the chattanooga city council chambers."

Nats around 15 people gather in front of the chattanooga city council building with candles.

Two people hold up a sign reading "who murdered wadie suttles the chatt jail?"

Concerned citizens for justice member ayana clemmons: "it was today, 37 years ago that wadie suttles was murdered here in the old chattanooga jail which is now our city council chambers."

Suttles was the father of concerned citizens for justice co-founder maxine cousins.

According to the organization, suttles was killed by police.

Concerned citizens for justice member ayana clemmons: "he was stopped in his car, for sleeping in his car.

He was then brutalized by an officer, local law enforcement in chattanooga and then later on was murdered in the chattanooga jail by a batton and witnesses say that it was the police department that murdered him."

While suttles is the focus of this vigil, the event is to remember not just him, but other lives lost as a result of police violence.

Concerned citizens for justice member ayana clemmons: "the only thing we hope that comes out of this vigil tonight is that folks are aware of the underlying issues of police violence that is happening here in our city not just since 1983, but it continues still to this day and it is significant that we continue to awknowledge, uplift those lives and continue to fight in their right, in their names for their justice."

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "they remembered at least 96 community members.

In chattanooga dorothy sherman, news 12