Mississippi Aquarium welcomes Santa!

It’s the first-ever Christmas season for the new Mississippi Aquarium and today they pulled out all the stops to welcome a friend to kids across the Coast.

- with festive lights strung- throughout the entire complex - and extended holiday hours for- guests this december, - aquarium officials are excited- to see growth this- christmas season.

- - "we're always looking for new - and exciting- things to do here.

New events,- and we just want to make- everybody - comfortable, so we want to have- a little bit for everybody, so- pics with saint nick is just- one experience we have here."

- - - - extended holiday hours for the- aquarium now run from 10 am - to 6 pm wednesday through - saturday all- december long.- -