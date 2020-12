Ashleigh Walters painting sells for $11,000 Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:33s - Published 4 days ago Ashleigh Walters painting sells for $11,000 The winning bid on Ashleigh Walter's painting was 11 thousand dollars. Market Auctions is matching up to 1,500 dollars. The money will be donated to WPTV Food for Families. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ashleigh Walters wins Halloween with her Zoom meeting costume



Ashleigh Walters wins Halloween with her Zoom meeting costume. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:56 Published on October 30, 2020