President Trump Reportedly Fuming At Attorney General Barr

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:09s - Published
The president took to social media on Wednesday to air his grievances about last month's election.

CBS2's Dick Brennan reports


No, Barr was not part of a secret plot against President Trump.

After the attorney general said the Justice Department had not found voter fraud, pro-Trump...
NYTimes.com - Published

Barr says he has seen no fraud that could affect election result

Though Justice Department officials have said for weeks that there was no evidence to substantiate...
Washington Post - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderWorldNews


Trump frustrated with Barr after election comments but officials don't want AG fired, sources say

President Donald Trump is frustrated with Attorney General William Barr after his comments to The...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims [Video]

Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims

U.S. President Donald Trump released a lengthy speech recorded at the White House on Wednesday, in which he repeated his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud, a day after Attorney..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
President Trump Releases Video Explaining Election Grievances [Video]

President Trump Releases Video Explaining Election Grievances

President Donald Trump has released a 46 minute video basically going through his grievances about an election he says was stolen - an election that his own attorney general said did not have..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published
Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr [Video]

Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr

Justice Dept Has Uncovered, No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr . U.S. Attorney General William Barr made the comments on Tuesday during an interview with the Associated Press. To..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published