Broward's Mayor Concerned About Continued Rise In COVID Cases

CDC Urges Against Travel to Mexico As COVID-19 Cases Rise



American travel to Mexico has increased over the past few months, as airlines have added flights back to their schedules. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:54 Published 5 hours ago

Florida Becomes 3rd State to Surpass 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases



Florida Becomes 3rd State to Surpass 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases. On Dec. 1, Florida reported an estimated 8,800 new cases of coronavirus. The new cases pushed the state over the 1 million.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21 Published 6 hours ago