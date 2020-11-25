Global  
 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Manchester United will progress despite PSG loss

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance but OleGunnar Solskjaer is confident they will bounce back against RB Leipzig.

“Weknow the destiny is in our own hands,” United boss Solskjaer said lookingahead to next week’s trip to Germany.

“We know that we play against a goodteam obviously.

Leipzig were in the semi-final last year, but we aredeveloping into a better team as well."


Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford [Video]

Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford

Neymar scores twice and Fred sent off as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 in the Champions League.

Man Utd beaten by PSG as last-16 hopes go to final group game

 Manchester United's Champions League campaign is hanging in the balance as two goals from Neymar help Paris St-Germain win at Old Trafford.
Champions League match preview: Manchester United v PSG [Video]

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v PSG

Manchester United are looking to qualify for the Champions League last 16 withone match to play as they face last year's finalists Paris St Germain.

United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe [Video]

United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face ex-club PSG despite the furore over his social media post.

Players need diversity training - Man Utd boss Solskjaer

 Players moving to the Premier League from overseas should get training to avoid cultural misunderstandings, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation [Video]

Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games - despite leaving the team waitingwhile he put his boots on after half-time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the press following histeam's 4-1 win at home against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.United got back on track at an empty Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, withBruno Fernandes’ brace added to by Marcus Rashford’s penalty and a late goalfrom substitute Daniel James.

Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard [Video]

Four-goal Olivier Giroud the ultimate professional - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

**Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020** Frank Lampard has praised four-goal heroOlivier Giroud following Chelsea's 4-0 win over Sevilla. France striker Giroudnotched a perfect hat-trick then added a penalty as Chelsea sealed top spot inGroup E with a game to spare by thrashing Sevilla 4-0 in Spain. Giroud’s left-foot, right-foot and headed goals sealed that perfect treble, before the 34-year-old dispatched a nerveless spot-kick at the death.

Ronaldo scores 750th career goal in Juventus win as Frappart makes history

 Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 750th career goal as Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv, a match refereed by Stephanie Frappart who made Champions League history.
PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty [Video]

PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty

An early Neymar penalty revives Paris St Germain's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase with a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Solskjaer accuses Ander Herrera of getting Fred sent off in Man Utd’s PSG loss

Solskjaer accuses Ander Herrera of getting Fred sent off in Man Utd’s PSG loss Manchester United midfielder Fred was red-carded in their 3-1 Champions League group stage defeat at...
BBC Sport pundit praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s handling of ‘world-class’ Man United star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves credit for his handling of David De Gea’s situation at Manchester...
CL: Fernandes bags brace as Manchester United sink Basaksehir 4-1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Manchester United are back on track after they avenged their humbling...
PSG train at Old Trafford ahead of United battle [Video]

PSG train at Old Trafford ahead of United battle

PSG finalise training prep ahead of crucial UCL match at Manchester United.

PSG facing one of the world's greatest challenges at Old Trafford - Tuchel [Video]

PSG facing one of the world's greatest challenges at Old Trafford - Tuchel

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel believes his side are facing one of the game's greatest challenges as they aim for a UCL win at Manchester United.

Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea

A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top atight table after a draw at London rivals Chelsea.

