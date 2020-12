Health Headlines - 12-2-20 Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:30s - Published 5 minutes ago Health Headlines - 12-2-20 In today's health headlines the UK is the first country with a COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use and they are working on a mass vaccine program. Also, the CDC has changed their guidelines on how long you need to quarantine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Las Vegas area healthcare workers to protest in front of Sunrise Hospital



New coronavirus cases continue to overwhelm hospitals nationwide. Health officials say there isn't enough vaccine to go around at this time. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:16 Published 14 hours ago Health Headlines - 12-1-20



In today's health headlines we talk about the guidelines they are recommending for distribution of the future COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine is needed greatly as cases continue to spike. Also, we.. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 02:28 Published 1 day ago Health Headlines - 11-30-20



In today's health headlines we talk about how Moderna has submitted their candidate for a vaccine to the FDA for consideration, however it may not be approved soon enough for cases that may come after.. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 02:22 Published 2 days ago