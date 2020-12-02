Harry Styles breaks silence on Candace Owens' Vogue comments

Harry Styles Claps Back At Candace Owens' Vogue CommentsHarry Styles claps back at Candace Owens after she criticized him for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue. Plus, the Grammy-nominated artist told Variety why he felt honoured to have been part of One..
Harry Styles Reacts To Candace Owens Diss Over His Vogue Cover DressHarry Styles Reacts To Candace Owens Diss Over His Vogue Cover Dress
Harry Styles Responds to 'Vogue' Cover Backlash | Billboard NewsHarry Styles also took to Instagram to share a photo of himself from the 'Variety' shoot, captioning it, "Bring back manly men," in a clear clapback to Candace Owens, who had slammed Styles' Vogue..