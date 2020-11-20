11pm KY Covid Beshear SOT 12022020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 11 minutes ago

Coronavirus numbers in Kentucky with SOT from Governor Andy Beshear.

Tom kenny.

In our top story at 11....... the deadliest day of the pandemic in kentucky, with a new record broken today, in the number of deaths from the virus in the state.

According to governor andy beshear... 37 more people have died from covid-19.

The governor says they were people who ranged in age from 46 to 96-years- old.

According to the governor..

Today's death toll breaks yesterday's record of 35-covid-19 related deaths.

The total number of people who have died from the virus in the commonwealth is now 1,980.

Gov andy beshear "today we also have the most deaths we've ever had.

Yesterday was our previus high.

On back to back days.

We have had the most deaths that we have ever experienced."

According to governor beshear, the number of new positives in the state is also a 'near' record.

The governor announcing 3,601 new cases of the virus today.

That's the the sixth-highest for new covid-19 cases.

The total in the state is now 186,765.

