College Basketball: USF downs Grace in comeback fashion

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 days ago

Back here in the summit city... crossroads league action at the hut... u-s-f women hosting grace...two teams trading blows early.... meleah leatherman... if you're gonna gimme that much time i'll take it... elbow jumper..

She had eight..

U-s-f up one... a few possessions later... grace back on top... not anymore... cassidy crawford... tough move inside... team high 13 from her... cougs back up one...lancers would ramp things up a bit from there... kyannah stull three of her game high 15 puts grace up six...they're up four after one... but u-s-f comes from behind tonight to take this one by 6..

65-59...cougs improve to 6-2