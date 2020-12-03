College Basketball: USF downs Grace in comeback fashion
In a back-and-forth Crossroads League matchup, Grace’s women’s basketball team came up short 65-59 at St.
Francis on Wednesday.
Back here in the summit city... crossroads league action at the hut... u-s-f women hosting grace...two teams trading blows early.... meleah leatherman... if you're gonna gimme that much time i'll take it... elbow jumper..
She had eight..
U-s-f up one... a few possessions later... grace back on top... not anymore... cassidy crawford... tough move inside... team high 13 from her... cougs back up one...lancers would ramp things up a bit from there... kyannah stull three of her game high 15 puts grace up six...they're up four after one... but u-s-f comes from behind tonight to take this one by 6..
65-59...cougs improve to 6-2