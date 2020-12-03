John Marshall's Katie Hurt commits to Lehigh

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

She becomes the third of her siblings to play Division I basketball.

Rockets sending players to the next level ?

"* announced today that she will play college ball at lehigh.

With both of her older brothers playing at the division one level at minnesota and duke?

"* she becomes the third to take her skills to an elite level.

Head coach ?

Phil Schroeder says he expects her best basketball will be seen in a Mountain Hawks uniform. "I tell all of the coaches Katie is kind of the sleeper.

She's the one that her best basketball is probably going to be in college because she just continues to get better and better every year.

Her athleticism, her desire to