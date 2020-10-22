Local blood drives highlight urgent need for donations

Global  
 

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The need for blood donations is urgent right now.

Houston county has 4-thousand 3- hundred 75 cases.

And baldwin county has more than 2-thousand 5-hundred 38 cases.

There is an urgent need for blood donations right now due to the pandemic.

Houston healthcare is teaming up with central georgia technical college to host blood drives through the red cross.

Each donation takes about an hour to complete and can save up to three lives, we spoke with one donor who says donating blood is an easy way to give back to the community.

Dan delgado/donor it's free as long as you're healthy and meet the requirements.

You can make such an impact you can literally save a life with just a few minutes of your time.

