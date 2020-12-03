Strong second half give Benton victory against Smithville

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 days ago

Off to a 2-0 start with victories over central last week..

Platte county on monday in the opening round of the savannah tournament... tonight..

The cardinals trying to punch their ticker to the tournament championship... up in savannah..

Cardinals trying to start 3-0 for first time since 2018-19 season..

Taking on smithville..=== early first... down 2-0... peyton anderson from long range..

Gives benton a one-point lead...=== low scoring first 8 minutes... with about a minute to play in the quarter... kianna herrera keeping the bank open late... 8-5 cards... and 10-5 after one...=== second quarter..

Here comes smithville... mckenzie robinson in transition..

Then kenzie moes from three... smithville starts the quarter on a 9-1 run...=== but a strong finish from the cardinals sends benton on to the championship game... cardinals with a 12-point win..

54-42...