MAYHEM NEW SCOREBOARD

A new video board and scoreboard system are coming to the macon coliseum.

Commissioners approved the purchase at their meeting last night.

It'll cost a little more than 780-thousand dollars and be paid for using splost funds from 20-18.

The board is being made by the same company that created the scoreboard at the university of georgia's sanford stadium.

General manager david aviello says the scoreboard is meant to enhance the fan experience.

You're gonna walk into the coliseum and kind of get that wow moment now.

We're excited to have it installed, and thankful that the commission approved it, and we're looking forward to hearing what everybody's thoughts are.

The centerplex hopes to have kiss cams, music, and live replays during