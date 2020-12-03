Player of the Week: Bobby Shanklin

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

Another team making the trip to jackson this weekend.....the noxubee county tigers!

Helping lead the way is our player of the week, senior running back bobby shanklin!

You would have thought bobby's last name was brown instead of shanklin the way he was dancing on the field friday night.

Shanklin rushed for 100 yards....3 rushing touchdowns and a 52 yard receiving td!

He gives props to the big guys up front for his big night!

"i couldn't do it without my o-line.

They did a good job that night.

We had threats at receiving so that opened up the running lanes for me.

A good game plan coming into it.

The plays for their defense for the offense to open up run lanes for me to capitalize off of.

I'll just remember that i had a good game for my last game on that field right there!"

That you did bobby!

Noxubee county plays for the 3a state title at 11 a- m