Kanyakumari braces for cyclone 'Burevi'

Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari is bracing for cyclonic storm 'Burevi', which is most likely to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban during tonight and early morning of December 04 with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph, as per IMD (Indian Meteorological Department).

Two teams of NDRF are deployed here.

In view of the approaching cyclonic storm, advisories to stay away from sea have been issued and a cyclone warning cage has also been mounted on the Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu.


Cyclone Burevi: Red alert issued for 4 Kerala districts; NDRF deployed in Tamil Nadu

 Cyclonic storm Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast amidst Pamban and Kanniyakumari between December 3 and 4.
Cyclone 'Burevi': NDRF teams deployed in TN's low-lying areas [Video]

Cyclone 'Burevi': NDRF teams deployed in TN's low-lying areas

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Thoothukudi ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' which is expected to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on December 04. 3 NDRF teams are also arrived at Tirunelveli to move towards low-lying areas. Teams of NDRF are also deployed at Kanyakumari, and Alappuzha in Kerala. Cyclone 'Burevi' will cross Sri Lankan coast close to Trincomalee on evening of December 2 and will emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03 morning. 'Burevi' will cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on early morning of December 04.

Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates [Video]

Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates

A week after severe cylonic storm ‘Nivar’ battered the state of Tamil Nadu, now the state is bracing for cyclone ‘Burevi’. Cyclone ‘Burevi’ is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4, said India Meteorological Department. In view of the approaching cyclonic storm, a cyclone warning cage has been mounted on the Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu. Some parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness rainfall on Thursday. Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force have also been deployed in the low-lying areas. Watch the full video for all the details.

PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

 PM Modi virtually discussed the cyclone situation with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.​​Vijayan informed the prime minister about the..
Bay of Bengal system intensifies into cyclone Burevi, to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4

 Fishermen out at sea have been advised by IMD to return to the coast, and suspend fishing operation until December 4.
Preparation in place ahead of Cyclone Burevi in Kerala [Video]

Preparation in place ahead of Cyclone Burevi in Kerala

Cyclonic storm Burevi, which originated in southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards. Parts of Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall. Cyclonic storm 'Burevi' is about 200 kms East-Southeast of PUMBAN, and likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03. Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Air Force and the Navy have been deployed for rescue and relief operations ahead of Cyclone Burevi.

'Cyclone Burevi' likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 03, informs District Collector [Video]

'Cyclone Burevi' likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 03, informs District Collector

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02 ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' Speaking to ANI in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02, District Collector (DC) of Thiruvananthapuram, Dr Navjot Khosa said, "Cyclone Burevi will likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram district (December 03) tomorrow. We have asked all the fishermen to return and have completely banned fishing and regulated movement in hilly areas. We are expecting very high rainfall with wind speed of 75-80 kmph." "Yesterday, we had a special District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting with defence forces, who are stationed here. The unit heads of all these forces attended the meeting and we planned rescue, relief and search operation strategies for if the need should arise," she added. "People living along the coastline and those inhabiting the catchment areas of three dams in the district, and along the banks of rivers have all been put on high alert," Thiruvananthapuram DC further stated.

Cyclone Burevi approches South India | Red Alert IN TN, Kerala | Oneindia News [Video]

Cyclone Burevi approches South India | Red Alert IN TN, Kerala | Oneindia News

Days after cyclone Nivar, South India is bracing for another cyclonic storm which will strike Kanyakumari on 4th December. Cyclone storm Burevi has formed over the Bay of Bengal, the Indian..

Cyclone 'Burevi': Warning cage mounted at Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu [Video]

Cyclone 'Burevi': Warning cage mounted at Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu

A cyclone warning cage was mounted at Pamban bridge in view of cyclonic storm 'Burevi'. Cyclone 'Burevi' will cross Sri Lankan coast close to Trincomalee on evening of December 02 and will emerge into..

