Kanyakumari braces for cyclone 'Burevi'

Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari is bracing for cyclonic storm 'Burevi', which is most likely to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban during tonight and early morning of December 04 with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph, as per IMD (Indian Meteorological Department).
Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Thoothukudi ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' which is expected to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on December 04. 3 NDRF teams are also arrived at Tirunelveli to move towards low-lying areas. Teams of NDRF are also deployed at Kanyakumari, and Alappuzha in Kerala. Cyclone 'Burevi' will cross Sri Lankan coast close to Trincomalee on evening of December 2 and will emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03 morning. 'Burevi' will cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on early morning of December 04.
A week after severe cylonic storm ‘Nivar’ battered the state of Tamil Nadu, now the state is bracing for cyclone ‘Burevi’. Cyclone ‘Burevi’ is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4, said India Meteorological Department. In view of the approaching cyclonic storm, a cyclone warning cage has been mounted on the Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu. Some parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness rainfall on Thursday. Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force have also been deployed in the low-lying areas. Watch the full video for all the details.
Cyclonic storm Burevi, which originated in southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards. Parts of Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall. Cyclonic storm 'Burevi' is about 200 kms East-Southeast of PUMBAN, and likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03. Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Air Force and the Navy have been deployed for rescue and relief operations ahead of Cyclone Burevi.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02 ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' Speaking to ANI in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02, District Collector (DC) of Thiruvananthapuram, Dr Navjot Khosa said, "Cyclone Burevi will likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram district (December 03) tomorrow. We have asked all the fishermen to return and have completely banned fishing and regulated movement in hilly areas. We are expecting very high rainfall with wind speed of 75-80 kmph." "Yesterday, we had a special District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting with defence forces, who are stationed here. The unit heads of all these forces attended the meeting and we planned rescue, relief and search operation strategies for if the need should arise," she added. "People living along the coastline and those inhabiting the catchment areas of three dams in the district, and along the banks of rivers have all been put on high alert," Thiruvananthapuram DC further stated.
A cyclone warning cage was mounted at Pamban bridge in view of cyclonic storm 'Burevi'. Cyclone 'Burevi' will cross Sri Lankan coast close to Trincomalee on evening of December 02 and will emerge into..