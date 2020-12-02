Kanyakumari braces for cyclone 'Burevi'

Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari is bracing for cyclonic storm 'Burevi', which is most likely to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban during tonight and early morning of December 04 with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph, as per IMD (Indian Meteorological Department).

Two teams of NDRF are deployed here.

In view of the approaching cyclonic storm, advisories to stay away from sea have been issued and a cyclone warning cage has also been mounted on the Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu.