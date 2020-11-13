Audi Q5 Sportback Design Preview

Global  
 

Following the Q3 Sportback and the e-tron Sportback, Audi now presents its third crossover utility vehicle, or CUV: the Q5 Sportback.

This coupé with dynamic lines addresses customers who appreciate not just an expressive design and technical innovation but also a sporty character and a high level of everyday usability.

Topping the line is the SQ5 Sportback TDI.

Its three-liter TDI offers concentrated power of 251 kW (341 PS) and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque.

The Audi Q5 Sportback exudes a powerful presence as is typical for the Q models from Audi.

Large air inlets flank the octagonal Singleframe.

The headlights with their distinctive daytime running light signature feature LED or optional Matrix LED technology.

The continuous, elegantly sweeping shoulder line emphasizes the wheels and with them the quattro all-wheel drive.

The side sill trim on the doors imbues the CUV with stability and robustness.

The greenhouse extends low over the body and begins its downward slope early so that the third side window tapers sharply to the rear.

The starkly sloped rear window and the seemingly high-mounted rear bumper give the Q5 Sportback a dynamic and powerful appearance.


