Hyundai Elantra N Camouflage Teaser

Hyundai Motor Company today launches the new Elantra N Line.

The new model is designed and engineered to deliver more enhanced driving fun to the bold new Elantra that launched in April.

The N Line model, characterized by N specific design and performance-enhancing elements, offers an attractive entry point to the Hyundai’s high-performance N Brand lineup and will expand Elantra’s appeal to a broader range of customers.

Elantra N Line delivers a spirited driving experience, powered by a 1.6-liter GDI turbocharged engine with six-speed manual or seven-speed Double Clutch Transmission (DCT) that produces up to 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft torque.

Hyundai engineers implemented several mechanical improvements to Elantra’s suspension to increase stiffness for a gripping performance, aided by 18-inch alloy wheels, multi-link independent rear suspension and larger front brake rotors.