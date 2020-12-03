Raiders' Derek Carr, wife Heather share photo of new baby girl

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and wife Heather shared a photo of their new baby girl this week.



Related videos from verified sources Derek Carr introduces new baby girl!



Bakersfield native Derek Carr introduced a new baby girl, after three boys! Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago Derek Carr welcomes a new baby to their family



Congratulations to Derek Carr and his wife. The couple welcomed a baby girl to their family last night! Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago Prince William, Kate Middleton Mourn Loss Of Family Dog



Prince William and Kate Middleton announced that their beloved family dog, Lupa, has sadly passed away. Plus, more of our daily download including a new photo of Gigi Hadid and her baby girl. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:20 Published 3 weeks ago