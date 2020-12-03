Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan, protests farm laws | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Agitating farmers on Wednesday said today's talks will be the "last chance" to call an emergency session of Parliament and recall the controversial farm legislations; Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh arrived in Delhi to meet Union home minister Amit Shah ahead of the next round of talks between the Centre and farmers; Amit Shah spoke to chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala as Cyclone Burevi barrels towards India’s southern coast; Superstar Rajinikanth said he would announce his long-anticipated political party on December 31 and launch it in January.

