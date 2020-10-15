Pubs and restaurants in London reopen as lockdown lifts

The Mayor of London says he “did a leap in the air” when he heard that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine had been approved for use in the UK. Despite the “fantastic news” Sadiq Khan urged Londoners to remain cautious under England’s new tiered lockdown restrictions saying: “We’ve got to follow the rules”. Mr Khan added that he wants to “sensibly and reasonably” discuss with Londoners “who aren’t persuaded” the benefits of vaccines. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for trade talks with the UK in London, as negotiators race to reach a deal before the looming deadline. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The streets of central London were packed on Wednesday evening as people enjoyed their final night of freedom ahead of England's four-week national lockdown. Revellers gathered outside pubs and restaurants in the capital's Soho district for a last hurrah. From 0001 GMT on Thursday November 5, all non-essential shops across England will close, including hospitality venues. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A group of U.S. states led by New York is investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations and plan to file a lawsuit against the social media giant next week, four sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Conservative MP Conor Burns says he hopes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit the set of Coronation Street to mark 60 years of the ITV show. Labour's Tracy Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong on the show between 1994 and 1997, said Corrie is as much a part of British culture as "a nice cuppa, a fish and chip supper or sitting down to the Queen's Speech on Christmas Day". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. However, the Labour leader raised concerns about the logistical challenges of delivering vaccines to the most vulnerable in care homes, as well as “bad and false information” about the vaccine “which in the end is going to cost lives”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn