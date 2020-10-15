Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pubs and restaurants in London reopen as lockdown lifts

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Pubs and restaurants in London reopen as lockdown lifts

Pubs and restaurants in London reopen as lockdown lifts

Pub and restaurant-goers returned to the streets of Soho on Wednesday evening as London came out of England’s national lockdown and into Tier 2 restrictions.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

London's National Gallery reopens its doors to the public as England's lockdown is lifted [Video]

London's National Gallery reopens its doors to the public as England's lockdown is lifted

As England's second lockdown comes to an end, cultural venues such as the National Gallery have reopened their doors to the public.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Supergiant just released a 10th anniversary album of music from its games

 Studio Supergiant Games has been in the business of making excellent games for the last decade — including Bastion, Transistor, Pyre, and Hades — which each..
The Verge
Sadiq Khan: Covid vaccine is ‘fantastic news’ [Video]

Sadiq Khan: Covid vaccine is ‘fantastic news’

The Mayor of London says he “did a leap in the air” when he heard that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine had been approved for use in the UK. Despite the “fantastic news” Sadiq Khan urged Londoners to remain cautious under England’s new tiered lockdown restrictions saying: “We’ve got to follow the rules”. Mr Khan added that he wants to “sensibly and reasonably” discuss with Londoners “who aren’t persuaded” the benefits of vaccines. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published
Michel Barnier arrives for talks with deadline looming [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives for talks with deadline looming

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for trade talks with the UK in London, as negotiators race to reach a deal before the looming deadline. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published

Soho Soho District in London, England

Soho police attack: Image of wanted man released

 An officer was struck in the neck with a bottle as she tried to arrest a man in Soho on 4 November.
BBC News
Londoners enjoy last night of freedom ahead of lockdown [Video]

Londoners enjoy last night of freedom ahead of lockdown

The streets of central London were packed on Wednesday evening as people enjoyed their final night of freedom ahead of England's four-week national lockdown. Revellers gathered outside pubs and restaurants in the capital's Soho district for a last hurrah. From 0001 GMT on Thursday November 5, all non-essential shops across England will close, including hospitality venues. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:03Published
Piers Corbyn protests against 10pm curfew in London [Video]

Piers Corbyn protests against 10pm curfew in London

Piers Corbyn arrives in Soho after the 10pm curfew to support those opposed tolockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

U.S. states to sue Facebook next week: sources [Video]

U.S. states to sue Facebook next week: sources

A group of U.S. states led by New York is investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations and plan to file a lawsuit against the social media giant next week, four sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Donald Trump posts speech on Facebook repeating US election misinformation

 President Donald Trump has surprised the United States by posting a lengthy speech on his social media accounts, in which he repeats a deluge of baseless and..
New Zealand Herald
MPs urge PM to visit Coronation Street [Video]

MPs urge PM to visit Coronation Street

Conservative MP Conor Burns says he hopes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit the set of Coronation Street to mark 60 years of the ITV show. Labour's Tracy Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong on the show between 1994 and 1997, said Corrie is as much a part of British culture as "a nice cuppa, a fish and chip supper or sitting down to the Queen's Speech on Christmas Day". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published
Vaccine: Starmer concern over care homes and disinformation [Video]

Vaccine: Starmer concern over care homes and disinformation

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. However, the Labour leader raised concerns about the logistical challenges of delivering vaccines to the most vulnerable in care homes, as well as “bad and false information” about the vaccine “which in the end is going to cost lives”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

All the pub and restaurant rules as Herts enters Tier 2 restrictions

All the pub and restaurant rules as Herts enters Tier 2 restrictions When lockdown ends, restaurants, shops, and some pubs and bars can open in Tier 2 areas - but with...
Bishops Stortford Observer - Published


Related videos from verified sources

England enters three-tier system of restrictions as lockdown ends [Video]

England enters three-tier system of restrictions as lockdown ends

Shops, pubs and gyms have reopened in the majority of the country as Englandcomes out of lockdown and into tiered restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
Londoners enjoy last night out before new lockdown [Video]

Londoners enjoy last night out before new lockdown

Londoners shrugged off a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants on Wednesday night, hours before the introduction of a new month-long lockdown across England. Flora..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
‘Do the right thing for our city’ – Khan pleads with Londoners [Video]

‘Do the right thing for our city’ – Khan pleads with Londoners

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told Londoners who are being asked to make“monumental sacrifices” in the incoming local lockdown to “ignore Governmentpoliticians” who have flouted coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published