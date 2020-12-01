Did Brexit help the UK fast-track vaccine approval?

Michel Barnier arrives for talks with deadline looming The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for trade talks with the UK in London, as negotiators race to reach a deal before the looming deadline. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

A simple guide to how leaving the EU will affect travel to Europe.

Brexit briefing: 29 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Barnier on post-Brexit trade talks: 'Be patient' The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said, "be patient", when asked about ongoing post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. Michel Barnier was seen leaving talks in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon. As M. Barnier departed, three pro-EU protesters held signs and played Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy' - the anthem of the European Union.