Did Brexit help the UK fast-track vaccine approval?

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Barnier on post-Brexit trade talks: ‘Be patient’ [Video]

Barnier on post-Brexit trade talks: ‘Be patient’

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator said, “be patient”, when asked about ongoing post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. Michel Barnier was seen leaving talks in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon. As M. Barnier departed, three pro-EU protesters held signs and played Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ - the anthem of the European Union. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published
Brexit briefing: 29 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 29 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Travel after Brexit: How will it affect my holidays to the EU?

 A simple guide to how leaving the EU will affect travel to Europe.
BBC News
Michel Barnier arrives for talks with deadline looming [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives for talks with deadline looming

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for trade talks with the UK in London, as negotiators race to reach a deal before the looming deadline. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published

Pregnant women weigh risk of getting coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Pregnant women weigh risk of getting coronavirus vaccine

With COVID-19 vaccines on the fast track for approval, we could be a month away from seeing distribution, but will it be safe for pregnant women?

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:46Published
Tennesseans participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial as company seeks emergency approval [Video]

Tennesseans participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial as company seeks emergency approval

Moderna Inc. is seeking emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to distribute their COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:13Published