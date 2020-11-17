Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Sarah reports Gary

Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Yasmeen's fate is revealed



Coming up on Coronation Street... Yasmeen's trial comes to an end in the 60th anniversary episodes. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 02:45 Published 5 days ago

Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Geoff attacked in trial week



Coming up on Coronation Street... tensions are running high in the week of Yasmeen's trial. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 02:15 Published 1 week ago