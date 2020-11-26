UK got COVID vaccine first ‘because we’re a much better country’, says Gavin Williamson

Global  
 

The education secretary, Gavin Williamson, has suggested the UK was the first country in the world to clinically approve a coronavirus vaccine because the country has “much better” scientists than France, Belgium or the US, rather than it being down to Brexit.Williamson’s remarks came after the UK's medicine regulator contradicted erroneous claims by Matt Hancock, the health secretary, that the UK got the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approved faster due to the UK’s departure from the European Union.


