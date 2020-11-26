UK got COVID vaccine first ‘because we’re a much better country’, says Gavin Williamson Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 00:58s - Published 2 minutes ago UK got COVID vaccine first ‘because we’re a much better country’, says Gavin Williamson The education secretary, Gavin Williamson, has suggested the UK was the first country in the world to clinically approve a coronavirus vaccine because the country has “much better” scientists than France, Belgium or the US, rather than it being down to Brexit.Williamson’s remarks came after the UK's medicine regulator contradicted erroneous claims by Matt Hancock, the health secretary, that the UK got the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approved faster due to the UK’s departure from the European Union. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Disney increases planned layoffs as pandemic hits theme parks Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has increased its planned job cuts to 32,000 workers, up from the 28,000...

Proactive Investors - Published 1 week ago



