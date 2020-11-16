Brazil: Money Heist like bank robbery caught on camera, cash strewn across streets | Oneindia News

Global  
 

A robbery in Brazil is reminding people of popular Spanish drama series 'Money Heist' after the robbers left cash strewn across the streets.

This video is going viral on the social media.

In a 'Money Heist' like robbery, a gang of heavily armed thieves in the Brazilian state of Para held people hostage and looted a branch of the state-run Bank of Brazil overnight.

In the video, bank notes can be seen strewen on the road.

Issuing a statement, the state’s public security secretariat on Wednesday said that over 20 criminals with assault rifles attacked the bank’s branch in the city of Cameta.

During the attack, two people were shot, including one hostage, a young man, who was killed.

The other person has been hospitalized with a leg wound.

