Penguin Bloom Movie - Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln, Rachel House Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:49s - Published 3 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:49s - Published Penguin Bloom Movie - Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln, Rachel House Penguin Bloom Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A family takes in an injured Magpie that makes a profound difference in their lives. Genre: Drama Director: Glendyn Ivin Writers: Cameron Bloom, Harry Cripps, Shaun Grant Stars: Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln, Rachel House 0

