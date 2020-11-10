Rajinikanth to launch his political party in Jan 2021

Actor-turned-politician and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on December 03 said that he will launch his political party in January 2021, just few months before the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Promised to work hard to "bring a change", Rajinikanth urged people to stand by him, and said that his party will register victory in the upcoming polls.

"I never go back on the promises I make.

Political change is necessary.

It is the need of the hour.

If it is not done now, it will be never done.

For this, I urge people to stand by me.

Together we will bring change," Rajinikanth told reporters.

After the press briefing, Rajinikanth graced his supporters with his traditional victory sign showing his index finger and little finger.