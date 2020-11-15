Global  
 

Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot wait to have ‘raw emotion’ of fans back at Anfield

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot wait to have the “rawemotion” of fans back at Anfield.

Sunday’s visit of Wolves will be the firsttime since March the ground has opened its doors to supporters, with 1,500 tobe accommodated on the Kop and a further 500 in the Main Stand.


