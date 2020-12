Philadelphia 7-Year-Old Becomes Vice President Of 2nd Grade Class After Inspired By Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:34s - Published 1 week ago Philadelphia 7-Year-Old Becomes Vice President Of 2nd Grade Class After Inspired By Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Aya had created her own campaign video and said was inspired by Kamala Harris, who made history becoming Vice President-elect. 0

