Israel expected to face 4th election in 2 years as MPs pass proposal to dissolve parliament

Speaking to ANI in Bihar's Patna on December 20, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari spoke on MLAs/MPs donation. Tiwari said, "This trend (party MLAs donating to party fund) is not new and has been going on for long. Facilities for MLAs and party's expenses have increased, so Rs 10,000 is not much from that point of view." "This happens in all political parties," he added.
Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Answering a question from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons the prime minister said he didn't want to criminalise the public's "long made plans" but it is "vital" people are "sensible and cautious" over the holiday period.