Britney Spears gives fans a new song on her birthday
Britney Spears has released the previously unheard track 'Swimming In The Stars' to coincide with her birthday.
Taylor Swift's Clip of a Re-Recorded 'Love Story,' Britney Spears' Unreleased Single 'Swimming In The Stars' & More Music News |Britney Spears drops a previously unreleased single 'Swimming In The Stars' in celebration of her birthday, Taylor Swift gives us a preview of her re-recorded music in a new clip and BTS inspires a new..
Britney Spears' Biggest Billboard Hits, Never-Before-Released Single 'Swimming In The Stars' In Celebration of Her Birthday | BiTo celebrate the Britney Spears' 39th birthday today (Dec. 2), we've compiled some of the biggest Britney Spears songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Happy Birthday, Britney Spears!Happy Birthday,
Britney Spears!.
Britney Jean Spears
turns 39 years old today.
Here are five fun facts
about the singer.
1. Before signing her
solo record deal, she
was in talks to be in..