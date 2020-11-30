Miley Cyrus will always love her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus has opened up about her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth, revealing she will always love the actor.
Elliot Page receives celebrity support after transgender revealPatricia Arquette, Miley Cyrus, and James Gunn are among the stars who have shared their support for actor Elliot Page after he came out as transgender.
Miley Cyrus frustrated fans can't get their hands on physical copies of new recordMiley Cyrus is frustrated with bosses at her record label after learning they failed to release physical copies of her new album Plastic Hearts to stores.
Miley Cyrus' Christmas Day features 'apology texts and conspiracy theories'According to Miley Cyrus, her Christmas Days usually involve "apology texts" and conspiracy theories.
Miley Cyrus Released 'Backyard Sessions' Versions of 'Golden G String' | Billboard NewsMiley Cyrus released "Backyard Sessions" versions of four 'Plastic Hearts' songs over the weekend, while explaining to fans why they can't get their hands on physical copies of the album just yet.
Dolly Parton was desperate to have Miley Cyrus on her Christmas albumAccording to Dolly Parton, she was intent on having Miley Cyrus feature on her Christmas album.