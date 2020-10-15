All About the Afterglow Movie

All About the Afterglow Movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: All About the Afterglow is a comedy/drama road trip movie about adventure, camaraderie, and nostalgia.

The film follows two soon-to-be stepbrothers as they travel up the California coast to their parents' wedding.

Along the way they meet eccentric characters and unexpected roadblocks that cause them to rethink the trip, their parents' union, and their own lives.

Coming soon in January 2021 to DVD and Digital.