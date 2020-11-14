BTS with Manish Malhotra | HT Brunch

Bollywood actors graced talent company executive Bunty Sachdeva's house for the Diwali bash. Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday post for paparazzi outside Sachdeva's house. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra also snapped at his house. Celebrities were seen donning face masks. While COVID-19 played a spoilsport this year, entertainment industry was still abuzz with festive zeal.
Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey attended Siddhant Chaturvedi's Diwali bash. The trio will be sharing the screen in Shakun Batra's next. Deepika kept it very simple with an all-white dress and a neat bun. Karan Tacker and Sophie Choudry were spotted outside fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence. Sophie Choudry dazzled in her red and golden traditional outfit.