The One You Feed Movie - Gareth Koorzen, Drew Harwood, Rebecca Fraiser
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:36s - Published
The One You Feed Movie (2020) - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: A STRANGER (30s) hikes out of town and into the forest.
He sets up camp for the night.
He hears a deep howling, peeks his head out the tent and gets attacked -- leaving him unconscious.
An anonymous MAN (25) drags his body to a house, which is nestled in a place that time has somehow forgotten.
The injured Stranger awakens in a bed as a Woman (35) nurses him back to health.
This Man and Woman play a game with this Stranger, a game that pushes him to the brink of madness.
Release Date: 12/29/20 Directed by: Drew Harwood Cast: Gareth Koorzen, Drew Harwood, Rebecca Fraiser, Richard Watson, Michele Latta