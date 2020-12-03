The One You Feed Movie - Gareth Koorzen, Drew Harwood, Rebecca Fraiser

The One You Feed Movie (2020) - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: A STRANGER (30s) hikes out of town and into the forest.

He sets up camp for the night.

He hears a deep howling, peeks his head out the tent and gets attacked -- leaving him unconscious.

An anonymous MAN (25) drags his body to a house, which is nestled in a place that time has somehow forgotten.

The injured Stranger awakens in a bed as a Woman (35) nurses him back to health.

This Man and Woman play a game with this Stranger, a game that pushes him to the brink of madness.

Release Date: 12/29/20 Directed by: Drew Harwood Cast: Gareth Koorzen, Drew Harwood, Rebecca Fraiser, Richard Watson, Michele Latta