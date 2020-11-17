Global  
 

Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79
The WWE shared news of his death on December 2nd.

Pat Patterson, first openly gay professional wrestler, dies aged 79

 Tributes are paid to the "trailblazer" and WWE Hall of Fame member whose career spanned six decades.
BBC News

WWE Legend Pat Patterson Dead at 79, First Gay Wrestling Superstar

 WWE legend Pat Patterson -- the man who created the "Royal Rumble" -- has died, the organization confirmed. He was 79. "WWE extends its condolences to..
TMZ.com

David Dinkins, New York City's First Black Mayor, Dead at 93 [Video]

David Dinkins, New York City's First Black Mayor, Dead at 93

According to the Associated Press, NYPD officers were called to Dinkins' home Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
WWE Legend Pat Patterson Dead at 79, First Gay Wrestling Superstar

WWE legend Pat Patterson -- the man who created the "Royal Rumble" -- has died, the organization...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca, Just Jared, USATODAY.com


WWE legend Pat Patterson, who became wrestling’s ‘first gay superstar’ after 50 years hiding his truth, has died

Tributes are pouring in for Pat Patterson, the WWE legend and wrestling’s “first gay...
PinkNews - Published

'True trailblazer': First openly gay professional wrestler Pat Patterson dies aged 79

'True trailblazer': First openly gay professional wrestler Pat Patterson dies aged 79 The first openly gay professional wrestling star, Pat Patterson, has died aged 79.
Sky News - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca, USATODAY.com



Wrestling Icon Sting Makes His Debut on Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite [Video]

Wrestling Icon Sting Makes His Debut on Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite

Justin Barrasso joins Madelyn Burke to discuss the WWE Hall of Famer’s new deal, and the likelihood we will see him back in the ring

Credit: Sports Illustrated
WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy [Video]

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79 after a battle with cancer

Credit: Sports Illustrated
WWE stars and wrestling fans mourn after legend Pat Patterson dies aged 79 [Video]

WWE stars and wrestling fans mourn after legend Pat Patterson dies aged 79

WWE legend and pioneer Pat Patterson - who invented the Royal Rumble match - has died aged 79.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited