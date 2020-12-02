New 'Fortnite' Trailer Showcases 'The Mandalorian'
The trailer means that 'Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 5: Zero Point' is currently live and playable.
FORTNITE Season 5 - Grogu aka Baby Yoda, The MandalorianFORTNITE Season 5 Trailer (2020) with Grogu aka Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian
