Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

It'll be relatively mild today with a few breaks of sun.

Highs will be around 40°.

Tonight looks dry and quiet with lows in the upper-20s.

We'll stay quiet for Friday as well with highs in the mid- to upper-30s.

Saturday should have plenty of sun with highs in the mid- to upper-30s again.

Sunday will have a few more clouds and maybe a few flurries.

On Friday, we could see a stray rain or snow shower in the far Northwoods or Northern Door County as a very moisture deprived cold front moves through. Temperatures will climb into the mid 30s. The weekend will be cooler with highs in the lower to mid 30s but still staying a touch above average for this time of year. Quiet weather continues into the beginning of next week with temperatures climbing into the lower 40s.




