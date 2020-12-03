Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
It'll be relatively mild today with a few breaks of sun.
Highs will be around 40°.
Tonight looks dry and quiet with lows in the upper-20s.
We'll stay quiet for Friday as well with highs in the mid- to upper-30s.
Saturday should have plenty of sun with highs in the mid- to upper-30s again.
Sunday will have a few more clouds and maybe a few flurries.
