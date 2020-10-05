|
Rebel Wilson's relationship with Jacob Busch began before her 'Year of Health'
Rebel Wilson's relationship with Jacob Busch began before her 'Year of Health'
Rebel Wilson's relationship with Jacob Busch began before she embarked on her transformative "Year of Health".
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rebel Wilson nearing goal weight
Rebel Wilson is just over six pounds away from her goal weight
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Rebel Wilson became tearful as she opened up about her 28kg weight loss in her “year of health”.
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
Rebel Wilson is opening up more about her weight loss journey and proclaimed “Year of Health”....
Just Jared - Published
|
Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has had an incredible year so far. From her new relationship with the...
OK! Magazine - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources