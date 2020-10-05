Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rebel Wilson's relationship with Jacob Busch began before her 'Year of Health'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Rebel Wilson's relationship with Jacob Busch began before her 'Year of Health'

Rebel Wilson's relationship with Jacob Busch began before her 'Year of Health'

Rebel Wilson's relationship with Jacob Busch began before she embarked on her transformative "Year of Health".


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rebel Wilson Rebel Wilson Australian actress, comedian, writer and producer

Rebel Wilson has 'come into her own' at 40 [Video]

Rebel Wilson has 'come into her own' at 40

Rebel Wilson finally feels like she's got her life under control after turning 40.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Rebel Wilson nearing goal weight [Video]

Rebel Wilson nearing goal weight

Rebel Wilson is just over six pounds away from her goal weight

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Rebel Wilson opens up about dramatic weight loss in ‘year of health’

Rebel Wilson became tearful as she opened up about her 28kg weight loss in her “year of health”.
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Rebel Wilson Has Been Dating Jacob Busch Longer Than We All Thought

Rebel Wilson is opening up more about her weight loss journey and proclaimed “Year of Health”....
Just Jared - Published

From Fat Amy To Fit Amy! See Photos Of Rebel Wilson’s Stunning Transformation

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has had an incredible year so far. From her new relationship with the...
OK! Magazine - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Quitting Smoking Won't Just Save You Money On Ciggies--What About Life Insurance? [Video]

Quitting Smoking Won't Just Save You Money On Ciggies--What About Life Insurance?

It's very simple: if you smoke tobacco or cannabis, vape, or chew tobacco, you will pay more for life insurance. The US Surgeon General says 16 million Americans have a smoking-related disease...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Rebel Wilson has frozen her eggs [Video]

Rebel Wilson has frozen her eggs

Rebel Wilson has undergone her dramatic transformation because she was ready to "freeze [her] eggs" and wanted to be as healthy as possible.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:34Published
Rebel Wilson Says She’s Reached Her Goal Weight in ‘Year of Health’ Journey [Video]

Rebel Wilson Says She’s Reached Her Goal Weight in ‘Year of Health’ Journey

Rebel Wilson previously told fans she wanted to get down to 165 lbs. by the end of the year

Credit: People     Duration: 01:27Published