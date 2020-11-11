Douglas Loop Death Investigation 12032020
The way as well.
The timing of it for you full forecastnow we want to check in with alyssa andrews for a look at today's forecast.
Boxes:2x1 location three location four l3: good morning kentucky!
White showers returning read under fs still img:death investigation or investigating.jpg we're following a developing story in lexington this morning..where police are investigating a death.
We've spoken with police..who say its too early for a lot of the details.
But here is what we know at this point... l3: developing story white death investigation douglas loop- lexington lexington police say a call came in around 6 last night..about a death on douglas loop.
They say one person is dead..but do not know how they died.
As of air time...no arrests have been made.
#### new for you