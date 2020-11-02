Mobile Covid-19 Testing Site GMK 120320

Global  
 

Lexington's mobile Coronavirus testing will move to Hill n' Dale Drive today, at the Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

As always its free..and you dont need an appointment.

This site is open from 9 to 4 ... today through sunday.

You can read about the other sites open throughout the week..on our website wtvq




