Williamson Co. Schools tightens COVID-19 restrictions on extracurricular events Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:40s - Published on December 3, 2020 Williamson Co. Schools tightens COVID-19 restrictions on extracurricular events Williamson County School officials announced added restrictions for middle and high school extracurricular events including requiring masks for coaches and students while on the sidelines. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WEEKENDCOLD SNAP AND WITH THE INCREASENUMBER O STUDENTS AND WITHPARENTS GOING FORWARD.AND MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLSTUDENTS IN WILLIAMSON COUNTYARE LEARNING REMOTELY BECAUSE OFTHE PANDEMIC.THESE CHANGES THAT WE ARETALKING ABOUT DON'T ONLY APPLYTO THE CLASSROOM AND TOEXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES FORMIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS.THE SUPERINTENDENT IN THEDISTRICT DOES SAY HE UNDERSTANDSHOW IMPORTANT THESE ACTIVITIESARE FOR THE STUDENT'S EXPERIENCEHERE.AND WANTS TO MAKE SURE THEY AREDONE SAFELY.SO FAR THE DISTRICT DOES HAVERULES IN PLACE LIKE MASK WEARINGAND SOCIAL DISTANCING.AND THEY ARE NOW TAKING IT ASTEP FURTHER.AS OF NOW BANQUETS AND INDOORCELEBRATIONS WILL BE DONEREMOTELY.AND FOUR TICKETS PER PLAYER ANDCOACH FOR HIGH SCHOOL.AND MIDDLE SCHOOL WILL BE CAPPEDAT TWO TO THREE DEPENDING ON GYMCAPACITY.AS FAR AS OUTDOOR EVENTS GO,THAT WILL BE LIMITED TO 1/3CAPACITY WITH SOCIAL DISTANCINGMEASURES IN PLACE AS WELL.AND ALSO THE DISTRICT DOES WANTPEOPLE TO KNOW IN THEIRCOMMUNITY THEY ARE NOT GOING TOBE HOLDING ANY EVENTS WHATSOEVERWITH UNRESTRICTED ATTENDANCE.AND ALSO, REBECCA, OTHER SCHOOLSIN MIDDLE TENNESSEE ARE ALS





