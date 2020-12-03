Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Victims protest, burn effigy of Dow Chemical CEO

Victims and their families protested in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on the 36th anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy.
They burnt effigy of Dow Chemical Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jim Fitterling on December 03.
Speaking to ANI, a protester said, "Our fight will continue till the time Bhopal gets justice and The Dow Chemical Company is punished." Bhopal Gas Tragedy had claimed the lives of over 15,000 people after the deadly methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2, 1984.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 (the bill against love jihad) is the state's Beti Bachao Abhiyan. "It is easy to mislead young girls with malicious intent. Later, their life becomes hell. Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 is our Beti Bachao Abhiyan," said Chief Minster while interacting with media in Bhopal. He added the state government will give the final shape to the bill today. Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a maximum punishment of 10 years for so-called 'Love Jihad'-related offenses, in its new ordinance. With this, the state government has doubled the jail term in its proposed Freedom of Religion Bill 2020. It had earlier proposed a five-year jail term. Watch the video for more details.
On the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons, a one-of-its-kind cricket tournament was held in Madhya Pradesh. A wheelchair cricket tournament was organised in Indore by state's Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department and district administration. The competition was held among teams from Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal. The match was of 10 overs with each team comprising 11 players. One of the participants said, "I have been playing for Madhya Pradesh since 2016. I have completely dedicated myself to the cause of the disabled. I want to say those suffering disabilities to not let the disability overcome you." The International Day of Disabled Persons is observed on December 03 every year.
Karnataka Government ready to introduce the anti-cow slaughter bill in the state. The bill is likely to table during the upcoming legislative session. Government will take advise with UP and MP about the model of the bill. Speaking on this Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said that government will discuss the model of cow slaughter bill with UP, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. "We will discuss the model of the cow slaughter bill with Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, revise it and bring the bill," said Karnataka Minister Ashok.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 07 said that Sharad Pawar the then agriculture minister wrote letter to him in 2011 that there is need to amend APMC Act. "Sharad Pawar Sahab wrote to me in 2011, and wrote, "There is a need to amend APMC Act on lines of model APMC act to encourage private sector investment in marketing, infrastructure and providing alternate competitive marketing channels in overall interest of farmers, consumers and agriculture trade," said CM Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Congress and said the party is trying to save themselves by misleading farmers. "Today, I'll expose the hypocrisy of Congress and other political parties including DMK, AAP, SP, Akali Dal, TMC, left parties on farm laws," said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He added, "Congress' boat is sinking and that is why they are trying to save themselves by misleading farmers."
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 03 attended 36th Bhopal Gas tragedy anniversary and paid tribute to the victims by observing a two-minute silence, and suggested that "we..