Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Victims protest, burn effigy of Dow Chemical CEO

Victims and their families protested in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on the 36th anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

They burnt effigy of Dow Chemical Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jim Fitterling on December 03.

Speaking to ANI, a protester said, "Our fight will continue till the time Bhopal gets justice and The Dow Chemical Company is punished." Bhopal Gas Tragedy had claimed the lives of over 15,000 people after the deadly methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2, 1984.