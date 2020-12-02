The brothers behind one of Britain's most festive Christmas spectaculars have covered their homes with 50,000 Christmas lights Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published 4 minutes ago The brothers behind one of Britain's most festive Christmas spectaculars have covered their homes with 50,000 Christmas lights The brothers behind one of Britain's most festive Christmas homes have covered their house with 50,000 lights. Builders Lee and Paul Brailsford have spent 26 years turning their mum Rosemary's house into an idyllic winter wonderland - raising over £75,000 for charity so far. The display includes tens of thousands of lights as well as life-size Santas, snowmen, rope-light shapes, trains, elves and a large reindeer family in the garden. Recognised as one of the largest private Christmas lights displays in the UK, it takes six weeks to carefully piece together the display. A 'virtual' switch on took place on December 1 at the family home in Brentry, Bristol to comply with coronavirus restrictions and avoid overcrowding. However following the lifting of the national lockdown the family are encouraging locals to come down and see the extravagant light display in person - providing they adhere to social distancing. Lee Brailsford said: "If for any reason, crowds do form during the festive season we will simply switch off the display. "After everything we've all gone through this year and as the pandemic has had such an impact on the charity's fundraising income, we were determined to still put on a show and spread some festive cheer. "We will then continue to switch on the lights every night until the New Year, with clear social distancing guidance in place to make sure those that wish to see the display in person can do so safely." The family has so far raised over £74,000 from generous public donations for the Bristol Children's Hospital charity - Wallace and Gromit's Grand Appeal. The Grand Appeal supports and funds the hospital - with ground-breaking medical equipment, three family accommodation houses, 20 specialist support staff and a programme of art, music and play. Kate Jones, senior community fundraiser at The Grand Appeal said: "At the end of such a tough year, we're over the moon that the Brailsford family will once again kick-off the festive period in style. "We are so grateful for their support of the charity and the generosity of the Bristol community who have donated and helped raise so much for the children's hospital." The Brailsford home will light up every night from Wednesday, December 2 until Saturday, January 2 from 5pm to 10pm. To make a donation text 5lights to donate £5, 10lights to donate £10 or 20lights to donate £20 to 70450 People can also visit the Brailsford's Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brailsfordslights or just the collection boxes outside the property. 0

