Prof Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Prof Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine

Prof Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he has told his 78-year-old mother she musthave the Covid-19 vaccine.

The deputy chief medical officer, who said hismother calls him “Jonny”, said he is “very confident” in the Medicines andHealthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which has approved the jab fromPfizer and BioNTech.


Jonathan Van-Tam 'hopeful vaccines are going to make big impact' [Video]

Jonathan Van-Tam 'hopeful vaccines are going to make big impact'

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said it is too earlyto say when the vaccine will enable coronavirus restrictions to be eased.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy [Video]

Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published
Van-Tam hails ‘brilliant news’ of Moderna vaccine results [Video]

Van-Tam hails ‘brilliant news’ of Moderna vaccine results

England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam has described the Moderna vaccine trial results as "brilliant news". Professor Van-Tam had compared the earlier Pfizer vaccine trial results to a goal in a penalty shoot-out and continued the comparison following the Moderna data."It's the second penalty now, that's also gone into the back of the net, so we're starting to feel in a better position." Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published
Prof Van-Tam encourages mother to 'be ready' for Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Prof Van-Tam encourages mother to 'be ready' for Covid-19 vaccine

England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said he hadencouraged his 78-year-old mother to be ready to take a coronavirus vaccine assoon as possible.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Covid lockdown 'perfect break' for chefs: Gaggan Anand explains at #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid lockdown 'perfect break' for chefs: Gaggan Anand explains at #HTLS2020

Michelin star chef Gaggan Anand spoke on his Covid lockdown experience on Day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. In a conversation with chef Ritu Dalmia, Anand said that the lockdown was the 'perfect break' for chefs to rediscover 'food, and their cooking'. He said that he was lucky as the pandemic wasn't as severe in Thailand, where he is based. Anand said that given the cooking experiences of people during the lockdown, professional chefs would be seen with more respect. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:53Published

Former presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush say they'd take COVID vaccine on camera to prove safety

 "I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science," Obama said on SiriusXM.
USATODAY.com
Doctor Fauci Says Most Americans Will Have Access to COVID-19 Vaccine by April [Video]

Doctor Fauci Says Most Americans Will Have Access to COVID-19 Vaccine by April

On Monday, Doctor Anthony Fauci spoke about COVID-19 during an interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available across UK from next week: PM Johnson [Video]

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available across UK from next week: PM Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 hailed the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for formally authorising the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and said that government has accepted the recommendations to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for distribution across the UK from next week.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published
Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’ [Video]

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’

The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”. Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in UK from next week [Video]

Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in UK from next week

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination. Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published

Hancock: UK government confirms vaccine MHRA assessment [Video]

Hancock: UK government confirms vaccine MHRA assessment

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the UK government has formally submitted the Pfizer vaccine to the Medicine Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for review in the hopes of a nationwide roll out. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Who, when and how? A look at the UK's vaccination rollout

 British regulators have become the first to approve the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech for emergency use. Because..
New Zealand Herald
Pfizer's COVID vaccine: Individual requires 2 shots given 3 weeks apart, says UK PM [Video]

Pfizer's COVID vaccine: Individual requires 2 shots given 3 weeks apart, says UK PM

After the formal authorisation of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 said that the vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius and each person required two injections given three weeks apart. "There are immense logistical challenges. The vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, each person needs two injections, three weeks apart. So it will inevitably take some months before almost vulnerable are protected. It's vital that we are not carried away with over-optimism or fall into the naive belief that the struggle is over. Today, in England, we have ended national restrictions, opening up significant parts of the economy," said PM Johnson on COVID vaccine.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Jonathan Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he has told his 78-year-old mother she must have the Covid-19...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News



All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson urged caution despite the UK becoming the first country toapprove a coronavirus vaccine. The Prime Minister said logistical challengesmeant it would take a long time to immunise the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published
Van-Tam: I'll be urging my own mother to take Covid vaccine [Video]

Van-Tam: I'll be urging my own mother to take Covid vaccine

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he will be encouraging his own mother to take a Covid-19 vaccine, insisting safety standards had not been compromised during the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:02Published
Jonathan Van-Tam backs NHS to keep pace with vaccine programme [Video]

Jonathan Van-Tam backs NHS to keep pace with vaccine programme

England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said hebelieves the NHS is ready to keep pace with the UK's Covid-19 vaccinationprogramme should a vaccine be approved by regulators.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published