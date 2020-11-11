Prof Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he has told his 78-year-old mother she musthave the Covid-19 vaccine.
The deputy chief medical officer, who said hismother calls him “Jonny”, said he is “very confident” in the Medicines andHealthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which has approved the jab fromPfizer and BioNTech.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at.
England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam has described the Moderna vaccine trial results as "brilliant news". Professor Van-Tam had compared the earlier Pfizer vaccine trial results to a goal in a penalty shoot-out and continued the comparison following the Moderna data."It's the second penalty now, that's also gone into the back of the net, so we're starting to feel in a better position."
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 hailed the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for formally authorising the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and said that government has accepted the recommendations to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for distribution across the UK from next week.
The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: "Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity". Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from "early next week".
The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination. Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the UK government has formally submitted the Pfizer vaccine to the Medicine Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for review in the hopes of a nationwide roll out.
After the formal authorisation of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 said that the vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius and each person required two injections given three weeks apart. "There are immense logistical challenges. The vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, each person needs two injections, three weeks apart. So it will inevitably take some months before almost vulnerable are protected. It's vital that we are not carried away with over-optimism or fall into the naive belief that the struggle is over. Today, in England, we have ended national restrictions, opening up significant parts of the economy," said PM Johnson on COVID vaccine.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he will be encouraging his own mother to take a Covid-19 vaccine, insisting safety standards had not been compromised during the