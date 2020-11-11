Prof Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he has told his 78-year-old mother she musthave the Covid-19 vaccine.

The deputy chief medical officer, who said hismother calls him “Jonny”, said he is “very confident” in the Medicines andHealthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which has approved the jab fromPfizer and BioNTech.