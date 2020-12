Teen Creates Sleeping Bags out of Recycled Potato Chip Packets for Homeless Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:17s - Published 7 minutes ago Teen Creates Sleeping Bags out of Recycled Potato Chip Packets for Homeless A teenage boy has collected hundreds of crisp (or potato chip) packets to fuse together to create sleeping bags for the homeless. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story! 0

