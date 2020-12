The U.S Department of Transportation says animals with Emotional Support Animal status will no longer be considered service animals and could be subjected to flying in cargo for a fee.

Soon Emotional Support Animals Won’t Be Allowed to Travel With You on Planes

The new Department of Transportation rule states a service animal must be a dog.