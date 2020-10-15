Lorraine Weiskopf 'Live Local' Biloxi Segment

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

Maintenance- efforts.- - it's 'live local' thursday a- segment where news 25's - lorraine weiskopf takes us to - historical places of- interest along the coast.

- she's live in biloxi, lorraine- where are we visiting today?- - - in this story downtown biloxi walking tour and taking to a building that consider agenda the south with the tour considers start number 13.

The singer theater- - the movie 'interference', - paramount's first 100 percent - talking picture was also the- first feature playing in- biloxi's historic saenger - theatre when it - opened its doors in january of- 1929.

- jane shambra, historian, biloxi- library "the library has a picture of this - theatre the day that it opened- and there must have been- hundreds of people- standing in line of course.

In- those days everybody got dresse- up in fancy - suits and fancy and all of that- - - this was just an amazing event.- "because there was nothing like it around and because it was a- talking movie at that - - - - time, everybody couldn't wait t- get in."

The theatre was built at a cost- of $200,000 , there were 1,020- seats - on the first floor and 480 seat- in the balcony.

The - cost for a child's ticket when- - - - it opened was only 10 cents.- jane shambra, historian, biloxi- library "when people came here it- wasn't just for movies, we saw- it as a gathering place for - people as well."

It was home to more than just - movies, it became a venue for - concerts, plays, operas,- - - symphonies, and even dance- recitals.

- the theatre underwent numerous- renovations as it - survived multiple storms, a - fire, as well as the toll of- time.

- what was once a place for the - arts that lifted spirits, close- in- 2018 remains dark and empty wit- a leaky roof.

Residents fought- for the preservation of this- historical- landmark with the "save the saenger" campaign.

Jane shambra, historian, biloxi- library "there was a council meeting and - they explained why is it- important that we have saenger- renovated , what's- happened during the saenger or- all these years and why we- should keep it in the - heart of biloxi."

The city council agreed upon a- - - - new budget and the theatre is - currently under renovations.- jane shambra, historian, biloxi- library "its an older building so it needs a - lot of tlc so when it opens - again it's going to be amazing.- tlc?- jane shambra, historian, biloxi- library "tender loving care of course."

While the the doors remain shut- and when they will reopen - again is unknown, you can still- stroll past the theatre - and admire what some consider a- symbol of the city's resilience- - brantly will have a look at - your forecast after the - - -